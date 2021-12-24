American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.81.

AFIN opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

