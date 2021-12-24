SVB Leerink Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Price Target to $15.00

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ACIU opened at $5.39 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $391.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

