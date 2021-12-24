ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $942.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $93.91.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,604 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,696 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

