Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,324.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324 ($17.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($15.85). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($16.05), with a volume of 8,415 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,180.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of £304.25 million and a PE ratio of 90.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

