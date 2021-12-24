Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.30

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.30 and traded as low as $24.93. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 67,114 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.