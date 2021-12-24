BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.88

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.88 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($1.04). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.06), with a volume of 276,905 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of £352.35 million and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

