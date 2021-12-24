DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

