DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

DCGO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

DCGO opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

