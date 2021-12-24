HC Wainwright Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $105.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of TRNS opened at $92.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 36.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

