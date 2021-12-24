McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $236.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $240.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $20,854,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in McKesson by 39.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

