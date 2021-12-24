Analyzing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get General Cannabis alerts:

This table compares General Cannabis and Bon Natural Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 2.19 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.07 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for General Cannabis and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -101.48% -184.83% -56.79% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.