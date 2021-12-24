ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $435.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.62 and a 200-day moving average of $392.95. ASM International has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

