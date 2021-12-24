Barclays Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $455.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $384.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $384.40.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $403.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.04. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

