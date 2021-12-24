Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Nuwellis stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

