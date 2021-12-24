Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report sales of $112.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.84 million. Frontline reported sales of $100.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $367.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after acquiring an additional 611,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.86.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

