Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

GPK stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,784 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,143,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

