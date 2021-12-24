Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Get Dollarama alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.