FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $336.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.