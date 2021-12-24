Carnival Co. & plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

NYSE CCL opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

