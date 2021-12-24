Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.78 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

