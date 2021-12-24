Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.