ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ASX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after acquiring an additional 419,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

