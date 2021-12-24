FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Boosted by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBT. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

