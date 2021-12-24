Critical Analysis: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) versus The Competition

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sanara MedTech to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -167.56% -52.67% -11.72%

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 333 1310 2262 85 2.53

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.03%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -40.17 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 23.48

Sanara MedTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

