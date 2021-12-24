US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

ECOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ECOL opened at $30.56 on Monday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $963.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.14.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

