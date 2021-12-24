Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $661.30

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 661.30 ($8.74) and traded as high as GBX 702 ($9.27). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 696.20 ($9.20), with a volume of 591,073 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.89) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.89) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 809 ($10.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.63) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815.45 ($10.77).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 661.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,305.75).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

