Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

BMO opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $75,641,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

