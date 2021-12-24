$168.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report sales of $168.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.59 million and the lowest is $165.33 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $649.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $653.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.26 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $705.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $545.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

