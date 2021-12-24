SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott expects that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

SIBN stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $732.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SI-BONE by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

