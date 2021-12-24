Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Welltower by 27.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 260.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

