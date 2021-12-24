Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $150.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $134.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.