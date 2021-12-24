AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATY. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

ATY stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million and a P/E ratio of 20.94.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

