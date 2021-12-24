The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

