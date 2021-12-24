Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

