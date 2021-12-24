Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Veritex stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Veritex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

