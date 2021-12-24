Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

NYSE ANET opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $144.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $143,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,185,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $483,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

