Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exco Technologies Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exco Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

XTC stock opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.74 million and a P/E ratio of 9.89. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

