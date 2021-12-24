Research Analysts Set Expectations for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.