Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) vs. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Critical Contrast

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million $1.58 9.05 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion 0.78 $551.73 million $1.27 9.94

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.74% 3.54% 0.17%

Volatility & Risk

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 2 6 3 0 2.09

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.50%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

