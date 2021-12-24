Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

