KeyCorp Weighs in on Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

