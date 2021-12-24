Contrasting DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sonendo alerts:

This table compares Sonendo and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.63 -$83.00 million $1.90 29.17

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.85% 13.05% 7.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonendo and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 1 3 0 2.40

Sonendo presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus price target of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Sonendo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.