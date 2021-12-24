$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $19.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.