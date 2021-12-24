FY2022 EPS Estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Lifted by Desjardins

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for H2O Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

HEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HEO opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a market cap of C$221.75 million and a P/E ratio of 89.66.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

