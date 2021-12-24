William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $12.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.15. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.40.

FDS opened at $479.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.20 and a 200-day moving average of $393.36. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $485.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

