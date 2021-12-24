Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 172,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 311,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRW. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.