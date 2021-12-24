Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 172,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 311,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $100,567.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRW. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.