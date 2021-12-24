Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Shares Down 1.7%

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) shares traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.98. 115,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 344,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

