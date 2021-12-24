SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Trading Up 1%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 2,264,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,841,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

