Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $9.76. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 689,806 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
