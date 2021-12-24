Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $9.76. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 689,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.