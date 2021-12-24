Barclays Reiterates GBX 9,400 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($124.19) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.23) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($71.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($94.73) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,115.45 ($94.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.96).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

